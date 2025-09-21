Report: Jauan Jennings will not play against the Cardinals

The 49ers are set to be without both quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Jauan Jennings for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jennings is not going to play because of ankle and shoulder issues. He did not practice at all this week.

The 49ers also ruled out Jordan Watkins, which would leave Ricky Pearsall, Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Malik Turner as their wideouts.

Purdy is also listed as questionable, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said he is likely to miss his second straight game with a toe injury. Mac Jones would start and the 49ers elevated Adrian Martinez from the practice squad to back him up.