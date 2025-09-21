 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

Report: Jauan Jennings will not play against the Cardinals

  
Published September 21, 2025 11:54 AM

The 49ers are set to be without both quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Jauan Jennings for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jennings is not going to play because of ankle and shoulder issues. He did not practice at all this week.

The 49ers also ruled out Jordan Watkins, which would leave Ricky Pearsall, Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Malik Turner as their wideouts.

Purdy is also listed as questionable, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said he is likely to miss his second straight game with a toe injury. Mac Jones would start and the 49ers elevated Adrian Martinez from the practice squad to back him up.