Report: Jayden Reed’s X-Rays negative, slated for more tests on ribs today

Packers rookie receiver Jayden Reed caught two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday night’s victory over the Vikings. But he had to exit the contest with what Green Bay called a chest injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, X-Rays were negative and Reed is slated for more tests on Monday. That puts his status for Week 18 in doubt, as he is also still sore.

A second-round pick in the 2023 draft, Reed has been one of Green Bay’s most productive offensive players. He is second on the team with 800 yards from scrimmage — 681 receiving, 119 rushing — and leads the club with 10 total touchdowns.

Reed had six catches for 89 yards with two long TDs before he had to leave Sunday’s game.

Needing just a win to clinch a playoff berth, the Packers will host the Bears in Week 18.