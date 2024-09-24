 Skip navigation
Report: Jaylen Warren week-to-week with knee injury

  
Published September 24, 2024 03:58 PM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not rule out running back Jaylen Warren for Week 4 during his Tuesday press conference, but it sounds like he’s unlikely to play.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Warren is week-to-week with his knee injury suffered during Sunday’s win over the Chargers.

Warren has rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries and caught five passes for 28 yards in the first three games.

Last season, he rushed for 784 yards in 17 games.

Dulac also notes that edge rusher Alex Highsmith is set to miss 2-3 weeks with a groin injury. Tomlin noted in his press conference that Highsmith, cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring), and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) are all likely out for Week 4.