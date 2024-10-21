Report: Jaylen Watson suffered fractured ankle on Sunday

One of Kansas City’s key defensive players will be out for an extended period.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, cornerback Jaylen Watson suffered a fractured ankle during Sunday’s victory over the 49ers.

Watson is slated to have more tests and imaging done on Monday to help determine if he’ll be able to return in 2024.

Watson, 26, was a seventh-round pick in 2022 and had started all six games for the Chiefs this season. He’s recorded six passes defensed along with 32 total tackles.

After defeating San Francisco on Sunday, the Chiefs will be back in the Pacific time zone in Week 8 to play the Raiders.