Jerick McKinnon re-signs with Chiefs

  
Published May 2, 2023 10:29 AM
nbc_pft_veachonchrisjones_230502
May 2, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how Patrick Mahomes' contract could play a role in Chris Jones’ move to seek an extension.

During a Monday press conference, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said that he “wouldn’t be surprised ” if the team struck a deal to bring running back Jerick McKinnon back in the near future.

It didn’t take long for the final pieces of the deal to come togther. Field Yates of ESPN reports that McKinnon re-signed with the Chiefs on Tuesday.

McKinnon ran 72 times for 291 yards and a touchdown while catching 56 passes for 512 yards and nine touchdowns for the Chiefs last season. He ran 19 times for 60 yards and caught five passes for 32 yards in the postseason.

Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are also back in the backfield for the Chiefs, but the team opted to pass on exercising their fifth-year option on Edwards-Helaire’s contract.

UPDATE 3:09 p.m. ET: The Chiefs have officially announced McKinnon’s return.