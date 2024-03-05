Report: Jets are expected to release C.J. Uzomah

The Jets are moving on from one of their veteran offensive players.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New York is expected to release tight end C.J. Uzomah.

Uzomah, 31, played just 12 games in 2023. He missed the last five weeks of the season with an MCL injury.

But even when he was active, he was not on the field much. Uzomah played at least 50 percent of offensive snaps just once — the Week 1 win over Buffalo. He finished the season with eight receptions for 58 yards with a TD.

Uzomah has one year remaining on the three-year deal he signed with New York in 2022. He caught 21 passes for 232 yards with two TDs in 15 games during his first season with the Jets.

A Bengals fifth-round pick in 2015, Uzomah spent his first seven years with Cincinnati. He had his best season in 2021 when the Bengals reached Super Bowl LVI. He made 49 receptions for 493 yards with five TDs before catching another 15 passes for 146 yards with a touchdown in four postseason games.