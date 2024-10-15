Report: Jets, Davante Adams agree to restructured contract

The Jets officially announced that they have acquired wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Raiders on Tuesday afternoon and Adams is reportedly going to be playing under a different contract than the one he was on in Las Vegas.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets and Adams have agreed on a restructured contract.

The full details of the tweaks to the deal are not known, but Adams’s cap hit will reportedly be lower for this year as a result. Rapoport also notes that the team will likely look to make adjustments to Adams’s pact for the 2025 and 2026 seasons as well.

Adams is currently set to have cap hits for $36.25 million each year and has no guaranteed money in either season.