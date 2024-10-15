 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jets, Davante Adams agree to restructured contract

  
Published October 15, 2024 02:48 PM

The Jets officially announced that they have acquired wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Raiders on Tuesday afternoon and Adams is reportedly going to be playing under a different contract than the one he was on in Las Vegas.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets and Adams have agreed on a restructured contract.

The full details of the tweaks to the deal are not known, but Adams’s cap hit will reportedly be lower for this year as a result. Rapoport also notes that the team will likely look to make adjustments to Adams’s pact for the 2025 and 2026 seasons as well.

Adams is currently set to have cap hits for $36.25 million each year and has no guaranteed money in either season.