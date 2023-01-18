Report: Jets meet with Nathaniel Hackett about offensive coordinator opening

Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure as the Broncos head coach did not go well, but he has reportedly surfaced as a candidate for a job with another team.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Hackett is meeting with the Jets about their offensive coordinator opening on Wednesday. Hackett and Jets head coach Robert Saleh were both assistants with the Jaguars in 2015 and 2016.

Hackett would serve as Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator from the middle of the 2016 season to 2018. He was hired in the same role in Green Bay in 2019 and stayed there until leaving to take the Denver job last year. He was fired after going 4-11 to start his first season.

Hackett worked under head coach Matt LaFleur in that job. The Jets are looking for a replacement for Mike LaFleur, who is Matt LaFleur’s brother.

That’s not the only familial connection at play here. Hackett’s father Paul served as the Jets’ offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2004.