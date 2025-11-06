 Skip navigation
Report: Jets rejected Chiefs trade offer for RB Breece Hall

  
Published November 6, 2025 11:19 AM

The Jets made some high-profile trades this week, sending players elsewhere for significant future assets.

But there was at least one deal New York apparently elected not to make.

According to Nate Taylor of ESPN, the Jets turned down an offer from the Chiefs for running back Breece Hall.

Taylor reports Kansas City was willing to trade a 2026 fourth-round pick for Hall, but New York wanted a third-round selection. While Hall was willing to be moved after the trades of cornerback Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, the Chiefs and Jets could not come to an agreement, so Hall stayed put.

The Chiefs felt a third-round pick in 2026 with contractual control for four years was more valuable than eight games and a potential postseason run with Hall.

Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco is currently dealing with an MCL sprain, but Taylor notes the club is optimistic Pacheco will be able to return after a Week 10 bye. Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith have also been options at running back this season, while Elijah Mitchell remains on the 53-man roster and Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on the practice squad.

Hall has rushed for 581 yards with two touchdowns this season, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He’s also caught 21 passes for 178 yards.