 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 22, 2023 07:10 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230120
January 20, 2023 09:04 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams expect kickers to shine, especially Brett Maher from the Cowboys, and star playmakers to ball out, such as Deebo Samuel and Dexter Lawrence, in the Divisional Round.

The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady.

Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022.

After spending the 2019 season as LSU’s passing game coordinator and receivers coach — helping pilot future NFL stars Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase to a national championship — he was hired as the Panthers offensive coordinator under former head coach Matt Rhule.

Carolina finished 21st in yards and 24th in points in 2020. But with the offense struggling at the bottom of the league in 2021, the Panthers fired Brady on Dec. 5.

The Jets have also interviewed former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Denver passing game coordinator/QBs coach Klint Kubiak, Eagles pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, Browns pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley.