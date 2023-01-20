Report: Jets requested interview with Bill Callahan, but he signed an extension with Browns

Bill Callahan is staying with the Browns.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets recently requested permission to speak with Callahan about their offensive coordinator vacancy, but that Callahan will be remaining in Cleveland after signing an extension with the team.

Callahan has been the offensive line coach with the Browns since 2020. He had a previous stint with the Jets as their assistant head coach and offensive line coach from 2008 to 2011.

The Browns replaced defensive coordinator Joe Woods with Jim Schwartz, but have not made any other changes to their coaching staff.

The Jets have interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley in their search for a successor to Mike LaFleur.