 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jevon Holland broke a bone in his hand

  
Published October 6, 2024 09:14 PM

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland left Sunday’s win over the Patriots with a hand injury and it looks like it will be some time before he’s back in the lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Holland broke a bone in his hand. He is expected to miss time as a result of the injury, although it’s not clear how much time he might be missing.

The news comes days after the Dolphins lost edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending knee injury and they have not had edge rusher Bradley Chubb in the lineup at all this season. Safety Jordan Poyer also missed Sunday’s game with a shin injury. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on injured reserve and running back De’Von Achane left with a concussion on Sunday, so the injury issues are on both sides of the ball.

Holland had five tackles and a pass defensed before leaving Sunday’s game.