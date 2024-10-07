Report: Jevon Holland broke a bone in his hand
Dolphins safety Jevon Holland left Sunday’s win over the Patriots with a hand injury and it looks like it will be some time before he’s back in the lineup.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Holland broke a bone in his hand. He is expected to miss time as a result of the injury, although it’s not clear how much time he might be missing.
The news comes days after the Dolphins lost edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending knee injury and they have not had edge rusher Bradley Chubb in the lineup at all this season. Safety Jordan Poyer also missed Sunday’s game with a shin injury. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on injured reserve and running back De’Von Achane left with a concussion on Sunday, so the injury issues are on both sides of the ball.
Holland had five tackles and a pass defensed before leaving Sunday’s game.