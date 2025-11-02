Report: Joe Alt believed to have another high-ankle sprain

The Chargers had to play three games without left tackle Joe Alt earlier this season and it looks like he may be facing another extended absence.

Alt left Sunday’s win over the Titans with what Adam Schefter of ESPN reports is believed to be a high-ankle sprain. The injury to his right ankle and Alt’s previous absence was due to the same injury to the same ankle.

There will be an MRI to confirm any diagnosis and Alt may need to have a surgical procedure to address the injury this time around.

The Chargers are 1-2 in games without Alt so far this season and they’ll have to do a better job this time to stay well positioned in the AFC playoff mix.