Report: Joe Burrow is expected to start

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to start against the Rams on Monday Night Football despite being less than 100 percent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Burrow strained his right calf on the second day of training camp and didn’t return from the injury until after the preseason. He has not played like himself thus far with 304 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception and aggravated his injury late in the Week 2 loss to the Ravens.

He was a limited participant in Friday’s and Saturday’s practices.

The Bengals don’t have much of an option behind Burrow, with Jake Browning as the No. 2. He has never made a regular-season start.

The team elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad. Sinnett spent the offseason with the team but only signed to the practice squad last week after the Bengals lost Will Grier to the Patriots.

The Bengals will announce their inactives at 6:45 p.m. ET.