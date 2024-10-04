Report: Joe Mixon is not expected to play vs. Bills in Week 5

Once again, the Texans will not have their starting running back as they take on a key AFC opponent.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Joe Mixon is not expected to play against the Bills on Sunday as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

Mixon has not played since Week 2 when he suffered the injury against Chicago. He rushed for 159 yards on 30 carries in the Week 1 win over the Colts. He also caught three passes for 19 yards in that game.

Mixon practiced late last week but has not been sidelined through the first two days of prep for Week 5.

Dameon Pierce (hamstring) has also missed the first two days of practice, setting up Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale to be Houston’s primary running backs against Buffalo.

The Texans’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.