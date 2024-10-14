Report: Jonathan Allen is feared to have suffered season-ending pectoral injury

The Commanders may be without one of their key defensive players for the rest of the season.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is feared to have suffered a pectoral injury that would require season-ending surgery.

Allen, 29, has been on the field for 62 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps so far in 2024. He’s recorded 15 total tackles with 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits.

The No. 17 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Allen has totaled 41.0 sacks in his 107 career games for Washington. A two-time Pro Bowler, he recorded 5.5 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 19 QB hits in 2023.