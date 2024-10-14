 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jonathan Allen is feared to have suffered season-ending pectoral injury

  
Published October 14, 2024 02:25 PM

The Commanders may be without one of their key defensive players for the rest of the season.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is feared to have suffered a pectoral injury that would require season-ending surgery.

Allen, 29, has been on the field for 62 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps so far in 2024. He’s recorded 15 total tackles with 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits.

The No. 17 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Allen has totaled 41.0 sacks in his 107 career games for Washington. A two-time Pro Bowler, he recorded 5.5 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 19 QB hits in 2023.