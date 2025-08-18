 Skip navigation
Report: Jonathan Mingo to miss 4-6 weeks with sprained PCL

  
Published August 18, 2025 07:59 PM

Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo will miss 4-6 weeks with a sprained posterior cruciate ligament, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The timeline would indicate a stint on injured reserve, keeping him out at least the first four games of the regular season.

Mingo injured his right knee in Saturday’s preseason loss to the Ravens.

On the play after he caught a 49-yard pass, Mingo jumped to try to catch a fade. He landed awkwardly, left the game and did not return.

He underwent an MRI on Sunday.

The Cowboys list Mingo as the backup to CeeDee Lamb.

He made five catches for 46 yards in 2024 after arriving in Dallas via a midseason trade from Carolina.