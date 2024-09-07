Report: Jordan Love’s ACL appears to be intact, more tests to come

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t have much information about quarterback Jordan Love’s knee injury after Friday night’s loss to the Eagles, but the team should have a better idea of what Love is dealing with on Saturday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that initial testing showed that Love’s ACL is intact, but he is scheduled to have more tests once the team is back in Green Bay. They are on their way back from Brazil on Saturday morning and are expected to land around 11:30 a.m. CT.

Love was injured on a hit by Eagles defenders Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat in the fourth quarter of the game. He was helped off the field by trainers and remained on the bench until the end of the 34-29 loss.

Malik Willis, who joined the Packers in a trade before the cut to 53 players, relieved Love and the results of the tests will determine whether he’ll be in line to start against the Colts in Week Two,