Report: Josh Downs out 4-6 weeks with high ankle sprain

The Colts will be without Josh Downs for the rest of the preseason.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the receiver suffered a high-ankle sprain that will keep him out for four-to-six weeks. That means he could be ready for the start of the regular season.

Rapoport noted that the Colts’ hope is Downs’ recovery will be on the shorter end of the timeline, as the diagnosis didn’t end up being the worst-case scenario.

Downs suffered the injury during a 7-on-7 period during Wednesday’s practice. He was brought to the ground by safety Nick Cross, who called the injury unfortunate after the session.

A 2023 third-round pick, Downs caught 68 passes for 771 yards with two touchdowns as a rookie.