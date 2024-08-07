 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL's Top 100 'becoming less significant'
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams' offensive injury concerns are 'significant'
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Report: Josh Downs out 4-6 weeks with high ankle sprain

  
Published August 7, 2024 04:08 PM

The Colts will be without Josh Downs for the rest of the preseason.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the receiver suffered a high-ankle sprain that will keep him out for four-to-six weeks. That means he could be ready for the start of the regular season.

Rapoport noted that the Colts’ hope is Downs’ recovery will be on the shorter end of the timeline, as the diagnosis didn’t end up being the worst-case scenario.

Downs suffered the injury during a 7-on-7 period during Wednesday’s practice. He was brought to the ground by safety Nick Cross, who called the injury unfortunate after the session.

A 2023 third-round pick, Downs caught 68 passes for 771 yards with two touchdowns as a rookie.