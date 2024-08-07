Josh Downs exits practice with ankle injury

The Colts have an injury concern with one of their key receivers.

Josh Downs had to exit Wednesday’s practice early with an ankle injury, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters after the session. Via multiple reporters on the scene, the injury occurred during a 7-on-7 drill when safety Nick Cross brought Downs to the ground. Downs was helped off the field by trainers.

“We’ve got to be smart,” Steichen said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “We are competing like crazy, but we’ve got to stay off the ground and can’t go down.”

Cross also spoke to the media after practice and called the injury unfortunate.

“I mean, we’re playing football,” Cross said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “We’re competing. Josh is my guy. I love that boy to death. ... We’re here to play football at the end of the day.”

Downs, 22, caught 68 passes for 771 yards with two touchdowns as a rookie in 2023. He was a third-round pick out of North Carolina.