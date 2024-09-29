Report: Josh Jacobs appeals fine amid NFL warning that a suspension could be coming

The NFL fined Packers running back Josh Jacobs $45,020 for lowering his helmet into a tackler on Sunday against the Titans. The next discipline he gets from the league could be even worse.

Jacobs was one of the players warned before the season that future safety violations could result in a suspension, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Although it’s true that Jacobs often lowers his shoulder as he’s bracing for impact with a defender, and that sometimes leads to contact with the top of his helmet, the hit that led to the $45,020 fine didn’t look particularly egregious and wasn’t flagged on the field.

Jacobs plans to appeal his fine, according to the report. He was also fined twice for use of his helmet in 2023, and one of those fines was reduced on appeal and the other was rescinded entirely.