Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Report: Josh Jacobs, Evan Engram won’t report for start of offseason program

  
Published April 17, 2023 05:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why they could see the Raiders grabbing a QB to train behind Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as upgrading a number of positions.

Two more franchise-tagged players are opting not to report for the start of the voluntary offseason program.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Jaguars tight end Evan Engram will not be in attendance in Las Vegas and Jacksonville.

Neither player has signed his franchise tender, so it’s no surprise that Jacobs and Engram are opting to stay away. Jacobs is set to make $10.091 million on the franchise tender this year with Engram set to make $11.345 million.

Because there’s continuity within the offensive schemes of both the Raiders and Jaguars, it’s not like Jacobs and Engram are missing much by staying away from this portion of the offseason program. The only on-field work teams may do in Phase I is conditioning.

Six players were franchise tagged in March: Jacobs, Engram, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, and Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne.

Jackson and Barkley have not signed their tenders and are also expected to remain away from Baltimore and New York’s offseason programs.

Pollard has signed his franchise tender and is set to play under the one-year deal. And Payne signed a four-year deal with the Commanders days after the club tagged him.