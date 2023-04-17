Report: Josh Jacobs, Evan Engram won’t report for start of offseason program

Two more franchise-tagged players are opting not to report for the start of the voluntary offseason program.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Jaguars tight end Evan Engram will not be in attendance in Las Vegas and Jacksonville.

Neither player has signed his franchise tender, so it’s no surprise that Jacobs and Engram are opting to stay away. Jacobs is set to make $10.091 million on the franchise tender this year with Engram set to make $11.345 million.

Because there’s continuity within the offensive schemes of both the Raiders and Jaguars, it’s not like Jacobs and Engram are missing much by staying away from this portion of the offseason program. The only on-field work teams may do in Phase I is conditioning.

Six players were franchise tagged in March: Jacobs, Engram, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, and Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne.

Jackson and Barkley have not signed their tenders and are also expected to remain away from Baltimore and New York’s offseason programs.

Pollard has signed his franchise tender and is set to play under the one-year deal. And Payne signed a four-year deal with the Commanders days after the club tagged him.