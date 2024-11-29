Report: Josh Paschal’s knee injury is not considered serious

One of the Lions’ defensive players who went down during Thursday’s win won’t be out for too long.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, defensive lineman Josh Paschal’s knee injury is considered minor after he underwent an MRI. While he may still miss time, he is expected to return shortly.

Paschal, 24, is in his third season after the Lions took him in the second round of the draft out of Kentucky.

In 10 games this season, he’s recorded 2.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and three QB hits.