 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_eberlfusreact_241129.jpg
Bears fire head coach Eberflus
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_eberlfusreact_241129.jpg
Bears fire head coach Eberflus
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Josh Paschal’s knee injury is not considered serious

  
Published November 29, 2024 03:30 PM

One of the Lions’ defensive players who went down during Thursday’s win won’t be out for too long.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, defensive lineman Josh Paschal’s knee injury is considered minor after he underwent an MRI. While he may still miss time, he is expected to return shortly.

Paschal, 24, is in his third season after the Lions took him in the second round of the draft out of Kentucky.

In 10 games this season, he’s recorded 2.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and three QB hits.