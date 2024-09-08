Report: Justin Fields more likely to start than Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson made the trip to Atlanta with the Steelers, but his first on-field appearance for his new team may have to wait.

Wilson is listed as questionable to play because of a calf injury and NFL Media reports that Justin Fields is more likely to get the start in the season opener. Wilson reportedly told the team that he is well enough to play, but the Sunday morning report indicates the team doesn’t feel the same.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave Wilson the inside track to the starting job after both quarterbacks joined the team, but Wilson hurt his calf during a conditioning test at training camp and he left practice this week with tightness in the same calf. If Fields does start and plays well, the next question for Tomlin and the Steelers is if they go to a healthy Wilson or let things ride.

That may be a moot point by Sunday evening, but it looks like Fields will have his chance to make his case for the job on Sunday.