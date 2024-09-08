 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Justin Fields more likely to start than Russell Wilson

  
Published September 8, 2024 09:37 AM

Russell Wilson made the trip to Atlanta with the Steelers, but his first on-field appearance for his new team may have to wait.

Wilson is listed as questionable to play because of a calf injury and NFL Media reports that Justin Fields is more likely to get the start in the season opener. Wilson reportedly told the team that he is well enough to play, but the Sunday morning report indicates the team doesn’t feel the same.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave Wilson the inside track to the starting job after both quarterbacks joined the team, but Wilson hurt his calf during a conditioning test at training camp and he left practice this week with tightness in the same calf. If Fields does start and plays well, the next question for Tomlin and the Steelers is if they go to a healthy Wilson or let things ride.

That may be a moot point by Sunday evening, but it looks like Fields will have his chance to make his case for the job on Sunday.