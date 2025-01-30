Report: Ken Dorsey is a candidate for Cowboys offensive coordinator

Another candidate has emerged for Dallas’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Ken Dorsey is under consideration for the role.

While details of an interview have not been worked out, but the logistics are being discussed.

Dorsey, 43, was fired earlier this month after one season as the Browns’ offensive coordinator. Cleveland finished the season No. 28 in yards and No. 32 in points. While Dorsey was not the team’s play-caller to begin the year, he took over the role midway through the season.

Dorsey was previously Buffalo’s offensive coordinator from 2022-2023, though he was fired in the middle of the 2023 season.

New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was previously Dallas’ offensive coordinator. He is set to call plays for the club in 2025.