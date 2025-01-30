 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Psychological effect of PHI wearing white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Psychological effect of PHI wearing white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Ken Dorsey is a candidate for Cowboys offensive coordinator

  
Published January 30, 2025 01:53 PM

Another candidate has emerged for Dallas’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Ken Dorsey is under consideration for the role.

While details of an interview have not been worked out, but the logistics are being discussed.

Dorsey, 43, was fired earlier this month after one season as the Browns’ offensive coordinator. Cleveland finished the season No. 28 in yards and No. 32 in points. While Dorsey was not the team’s play-caller to begin the year, he took over the role midway through the season.

Dorsey was previously Buffalo’s offensive coordinator from 2022-2023, though he was fired in the middle of the 2023 season.

New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was previously Dallas’ offensive coordinator. He is set to call plays for the club in 2025.