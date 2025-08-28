 Skip navigation
Report: Kendrick Bourne set to visit 49ers, Commanders

  
Published August 28, 2025 06:12 PM

49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Thursday that the team is having conversations about free agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and they’ll reportedly have a chance to have a face-to-face chat with him next week.

They aren’t the only potential suitor for Bourne’s services, however. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Bourne is set for visits with both the 49ers and the Commanders.

Bourne was released by the Patriots on Wednesday after spending the las four seasons in New England. He spent his first four seasons with the 49ers, which has led to plenty of predictions of a return since he was cut.

The Commanders recently signed Terry McLaurin to a contract extension and are set to have him in the lineup for Week 1. Deebo Samuel will be there as well, but Noah Brown’s outlook isn’t as clear after he missed time this summer.

It’s not clear when the visits are scheduled to occur, but the second one is less likely to happen if the first one is a success.