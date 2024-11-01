Report: Kenyon Green is expected to miss rest of season with shoulder injury

Houston will not have one of its key offensive linemen for the rest of the season.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, guard Kenyon Green is expected to miss the remainder of 2024 with the shoulder injury he suffered during Thursday night’s loss to the Jets.

Green went down in the first half and was replaced by Kendrick Green al the position.

The Texans already looked like they needed help at interior lineman on Thursday night, with quarterback C.J. Stroud constantly pressured throughout the contest.

After a long weekend, Houston will host the Lions on Sunday night in Week 10.