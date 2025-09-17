Report: Khaliil Mack is expected to miss a few weeks with dislocated elbow

The Chargers got some relatively good news on edge rusher Khalil Mack.

According to NFL Media, Mack’s dislocated elbow suffered on Monday night is expected to keep him out for a few weeks and is not season-ending.

Mack had to leave the game midway through the first half of the contest and was shown on the sideline of the ESPN broadcast in a sling and with his elbow heavily bandaged.

In two games so far this season, Mack has recorded a sack, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.