Report: Khaliil Mack is expected to miss a few weeks with dislocated elbow
Published September 17, 2025 10:41 AM
The Chargers got some relatively good news on edge rusher Khalil Mack.
According to NFL Media, Mack’s dislocated elbow suffered on Monday night is expected to keep him out for a few weeks and is not season-ending.
Mack had to leave the game midway through the first half of the contest and was shown on the sideline of the ESPN broadcast in a sling and with his elbow heavily bandaged.
In two games so far this season, Mack has recorded a sack, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.