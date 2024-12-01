Report: Kliff Kingsbury is a candidate to coach the Bears

Some would say he’s an expert in failing upward. Others would say it’s fitting, given that he’s a candidate to coach a team that traditionally fails.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingbury is a candidate to become the next coach of the Chicago Bears.

Kingsbury worked with USC in 2023 as a senior offensive analyst, so he already has experience with Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams.

And Kingsbury has rehabilitated himself, to a certain extent, with his work in Washington this season. That said, the offense has regressed in recent weeks, reinforcing the “Kliff can’t finish” narrative that dates back to Texas Tech.

Whether it’s Kingsbury or someone else, the best play for the Bears would be to hire an offensive expert who would be joined at the hip with Williams, indefinitely. If they hire another defensive coordinator — and if things go well offensively — the coordinator will end up becoming a head coach elsewhere.