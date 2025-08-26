Report: Kyle Dugger will remain on the Patriots’ roster

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger will remain on the Patriots’ 53-player roster, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

The team attempted to trade Dugger, but, while the Patriots had talks with multiple teams, they were not close to a deal, per Callahan.

Dugger has tumbled down the depth chart since Mike Vrabel’s arrival.

He practiced with the scout-team defense last week and played deep into preseason games. He played 39 snaps — 57 percent of the defensive snaps — in Thursday’s preseason game against the Giants after 45 in the second preseason game.

Dugger played last season on a high-ankle sprain that went misdiagnosed for almost three months and required tightrope surgery on his right ankle in January. Dugger has yet to fully rebound, a recovery that’s been made harder by learning a new defense.

The Patriots signed Dugger to a four-year, $58 million contract extension in the 2024 offseason. His $9.75 million salary is guaranteed, and he is scheduled to count $15.264 million against the team’s cap.