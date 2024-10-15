 Skip navigation
Report: Kyle Peko's season likely over with torn pectoral

  
Published October 14, 2024 09:00 PM

Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson wasn’t the only defensive lineman the Lions lost in the big win over the Cowboys.

Nose tackle Kyle Peko was injured with 7:55 remaining in the first quarter while making a tackle on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Peko did not return with a pectoral injury.

On Monday, he underwent an MRI.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that imaging confirmed a pectoral tear for Peko, an injury that is expected to end Peko’s season.

Peko played 86 defensive snaps and nine on special teams in five games, totaling two tackles and two quarterback hits.

Hutchinson reportedly is holding out hope of a return for the Super Bowl if the Lions get there, but coach Dan Campbell announced that Hutchinson has a 4-6 month injury.