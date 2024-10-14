 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: Aidan Hutchinson out 4-6 months, but I would never count him out

  
Published October 14, 2024 03:36 PM

Chances are good that Aidan Hutchinson has played his final snap of the 2024 season, but the Lions aren’t ruling anything out.

Hutchinson had surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula after being injured during Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and the Lions declined to give a timetable for his return in a statement about the operation. A report indicated there’s a chance Hutchinson could be back for the Super Bowl and head coach Dan Campbell said at a Monday press conference that the team will keep the door open.

“It’s 4-6 months,” Campbell said. “I would never count Hutch out. Ever. Long road, but I would never count him out. If anyone can make it back, it’s him.”

Campbell said the team’s eyes are open, but that they are “not in a hurry” to bring in any outside players to help cover for the loss of Hutchinson. He also said he has faith that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn can find the right way to keep the unit productive despite the major loss they suffered on Sunday.