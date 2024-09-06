Report: Kyle Van Noy suffered fractured orbital bone

Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy had to exit Thursday night’s game with an eye injury. There’s now some more clarity on what happened.

According to Steve Wyche of NFL Media, Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone. While Van Noy will be sidelined by the injury, he is still undergoing tests to establish a timeline for his return.

Van Noy was also checked for a concussion during Thursday’s game and was cleared.

Van Noy, 33, re-signed with the Ravens on a two-year deal in early April after spending last season with the club. He registered a career-high 9.0 sacks in 2023, also registering nine tackles for loss, four passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Van Noy has recorded 42.5 career sacks, 56 tackles for loss, and 73 QB hits in 143 games for the Lions, Patriots, Dolphins, Chargers, and Ravens.