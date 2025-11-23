 Skip navigation
Report: Lane Johnson will not require surgery on his foot injury

  
Published November 22, 2025 08:07 PM

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will not require surgery for his Lis Franc foot injury, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles did not place Johnson on injured reserve on Saturday.

The initial prognosis was 4-6 weeks, which would have likely kept Johnson out until the postseason. According to McLane, Johnson will have X-rays after the swelling subsides in his right foot, but Johnson might miss only three games.

The Eagles play the Cowboys, Bears and Chargers in the next three games.

Fred Johnson will start in Lane Johnson’s absence.

The Eagles are 120-62-1 in games Lane Johnson has played and 15-24 in games he has not, including the playoffs, since he joined them as a first-round pick in 2013.