 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Lions fired several staff members in multiple departments for gambling

  
Published April 21, 2023 07:53 AM
nbc_pft_lionsdraft_230421
April 21, 2023 08:51 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explain how Detroit can use the draft to strengthen other positions, since Jared Goff proved himself last season, and explore how far the Lions could go next season.

Gambling appears to have been widespread within the Lions organization last season.

In addition to today’s bombshell announcement that four Lions players have been suspended for gambling, ESPN reports that several Lions staff members in various departments were fired last month for violating the gambling policy.

Staff members of NFL teams are not allowed to bet on NFL games, the draft, postseason awards or anything else NFL-related, and they’re also not allowed to gamble on anything at all while they are at the team facility or traveling for team business. It is not clear specifically which rules the Lions employees violated.

The Lions have not said anything about the fired staffers. They did announce that they have released wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore after they were both suspended for the entire 2023 season for gambling, and they have said they will work with wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams, who were each suspended six games.

NFL employees and players are responsible for their own actions, and there has been no indication from the leagues that the Lions franchise will face discipline. But it doesn’t reflect well on the Lions as an organization and the highest levels of team leadership that so many players and employees thought they could get away with breaking one of the NFL’s most fundamental rules.