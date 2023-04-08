 Skip navigation
Report: Lions have offered Teddy Bridgewater a contract

  
Published April 8, 2023 04:58 AM
nbc_pft_marvinjones_230307
April 7, 2023 08:13 AM
Marvin Jones noted how the Lions’ culture is completely different now, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on why it’ll be disappointing if the Lions don’t make the playoffs next season.

Multiple veteran quarterbacks remain available in free agency, including former first-rounders like Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Blaine Gabbert, and Joe Flacco.

The last player selected in round one nine years ago also is available, and he’s reportedly holding a contract offer.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Teddy Bridgewater has a deal on the table from the Lions . He also reportedly has interest from several teams.

Per Fowler, Bridgewater has decided to take his time. Per common sense, if there was a great offer available currently, Bridgewater would be more likely to take it than to wait for the draft, when an interested team might end up filling the QB2 spot with a rookie.

The Lions have two quarterbacks on the roster -- Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld. In Detroit, Bridgewater would be reunited with head coach Dan Campbell, who was an assistant during Bridgewater’s time with the Saints.

Bridgewater, a Pro Bowler in his second year, suffered a catastrophic knee injury in practice just before the start of the 2016 season in Minnesota. He spent 2018 and 2019 with the Saints, 2020 as the starter with the Panthers, 2021 as the starter with the Broncos, and 2022 as the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

Last year, Bridgewater completed 49 of 79 passes (62 percent) for 683 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Dolphins opted to add Mike White for 2023, in addition to 2022 draft pick Skylar Thompson.