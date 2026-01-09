Report: Lions to interview Jake Peetz for offensive coordinator

The Lions will be speaking to an external candidate for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Detroit will interview Seahawks offensive passing game coordinator Jake Peetz for the role.

Peetz, 40, joined Seattle’s staff in 2024 after spending two seasons with the Rams. He worked under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb in 2024 before sticking around to work under Klint Kubiak in 2025.

Peetz has been an offensive assistant at both the college and pro level throughout his career, spending time with Jacksonville, Washington, the Raiders, and Carolina. He was also an offensive analyst for Alabama in 2018 and LSU’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2021.

Detroit fired John Morton earlier this week after he was hired to replace Ben Johnson as OC last year. Head coach Dan Campbell took over offensive play-calling duties midway through last season but said earlier this week that he hasn’t decided if he’ll keep them for 2026.