Report: Lions were approached about a Hard Knocks sequel

  
Published June 15, 2023 08:49 AM
SuCdrOe8D3aM
June 13, 2023 08:27 AM
Jahmyr Gibbs recalled how Nick Saban had players practice full pads in the heat, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how the nature of college football is different than the NFL.

The Lions aren’t one of the four teams that can be compelled to submit to Hard Knocks this year. But they’re one of the 28 that can, in theory, be persuaded to volunteer.

The Detroit News reports that the Hard Knocks powers-that-be inquired about a sequel to last year’s stint by the Lions, via PrideOfDetroit.com.

The Lions have not accepted the invitation, and they don’t seem to be inclined to do so.

Implicit in this development is the possibility that the league/HBO have asked other teams to consider doing it, even if they can’t be compelled to do it.

The Bears, Commanders, Saints, and Jets can be required to submit to Hard Knocks this year. All but the Commanders have publicly said they don’t want to do it.

The Commanders become an awkward choice, given that it’s impossible to tell the story of the team without telling the story of outgoing owner Daniel Snyder, who could officially make his exit at or about the same time the league approves the sale to Josh Harris.

It seems as if the league is currently scrambling to find a willing participant. A side deal might need to be cut, whether it’s hosting the draft or a Super Bowl or whatever.

Or maybe the league just needs to say to one of the four eligible teams, “The rules are the rules.” And then pick one.