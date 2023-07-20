Report: Lions will release Michael Badgley

The Lions are reportedly making a change at kicker ahead of training camp.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions are set to release Michael Badgley. Once official, the move would clear $742,500 in cap room.

Badgley joined the Lions during the 2022 season and appeared in 12 games. He made 20-of-24 field goals and all 33 extra points he attempted with Detroit.

For his career, Badgley is 94-of-115 on field goals and 155-of-160 on extra points for the Lions, Bears, Titans, Colts, and Chargers.

Riley Patterson and Parker Romo are the other kickers on Detroit’s roster.