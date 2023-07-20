 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Lockett_RD.jpg
2023 Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Practice
Rick Ware Racing signs Justin Haley to multi-year deal

Top Clips

sales_indycar_hondaiowa_230720.jpg
Lundgaard, Palou highlight field at Iowa Speedway
sales_indycar_honda_driverprofile_newgarden_230720.jpg
Newgarden can get back into title race in Iowa
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg18finish_230720.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 18 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Lions will release Michael Badgley

  
Published July 20, 2023 12:39 PM

The Lions are reportedly making a change at kicker ahead of training camp.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions are set to release Michael Badgley. Once official, the move would clear $742,500 in cap room.

Badgley joined the Lions during the 2022 season and appeared in 12 games. He made 20-of-24 field goals and all 33 extra points he attempted with Detroit.

For his career, Badgley is 94-of-115 on field goals and 155-of-160 on extra points for the Lions, Bears, Titans, Colts, and Chargers.

Riley Patterson and Parker Romo are the other kickers on Detroit’s roster.