Report: Luke Del Rio joining Washington Huskies staff as offensive analyst

Luke Del Rio is going from one Washington to another.

Del Rio, the Commanders’ assistant quarterbacks coach the past two seasons, is set to become the University of Washington’s offensive analyst, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reports.

Del Rio served on the same staff with his father, Jack, who was defensive coordinator of the Commanders from 2020 until his firing Nov. 24.

Luke Del Rio, a former University of Florida quarterback, has coached in the NFL the past four seasons.

He spent his first two seasons with the Commanders as an offensive quality control coach.