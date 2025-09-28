 Skip navigation
nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Report: Malik Nabers believed to have a torn ACL

  
Published September 28, 2025 03:05 PM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game with a knee injury and it looks like he is going to miss the rest of this season as well.

Nabers suffered a non-contact injury and NFL Media reports that he is believed to have a torn ACL. If that diagnosis is confirmed, Nabers will not be back on the field until 2026.

That would be a massive blow to the Giants offense as the Jaxson Dart era gets underway at quarterback. Nabers had 109 catches as a rookie and would have been a frequent target for Dart over the final 13 games of the season.

The Giants lead the Chargers 13-10 in the third quarter, but the Nabers news is going to make it all but impossible for this day to end on a positive note for the home team.