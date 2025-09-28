Report: Malik Nabers believed to have a torn ACL

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game with a knee injury and it looks like he is going to miss the rest of this season as well.

Nabers suffered a non-contact injury and NFL Media reports that he is believed to have a torn ACL. If that diagnosis is confirmed, Nabers will not be back on the field until 2026.

That would be a massive blow to the Giants offense as the Jaxson Dart era gets underway at quarterback. Nabers had 109 catches as a rookie and would have been a frequent target for Dart over the final 13 games of the season.

The Giants lead the Chargers 13-10 in the third quarter, but the Nabers news is going to make it all but impossible for this day to end on a positive note for the home team.