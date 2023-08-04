 Skip navigation
Report: Marcedes Lewis finalizing deal with Bears

  
Published August 4, 2023 09:21 AM

Marcedes Lewis isn’t done yet.

The veteran tight end is finalizing a deal to join the Bears, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

After 12 seasons with the Jaguars, Lewis, 39, spent the last five with Green Bay. He started every game last season, playing 41 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps and 16 percent of special teams snaps. He caught just six passes for 66 yards but had two touchdowns.

A first-round pick in the 2006 draft, Lewis has appeared in 251 games with 221 starts. He’s caught 432 passes for 5,084 yards with 39 touchdowns.

He’ll join a Chicago club that includes Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Jake Tonges, Stephen Carlson, Chase Allen, and Jared Pinkney at tight end.