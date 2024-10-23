 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Report: Marlon Humphrey didn’t suffer long-term injury, Week 8 status unclear

  
Published October 23, 2024 10:08 AM

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had to exit Baltimore’s victory over Tampa Bay late in the first half on Monday and there’s now a little more clarity about his situation.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Humphrey did not suffer a long-term injury, walking around with little discomfort. But his status is currently up in the air for the Ravens’ Week 8 game against the Browns.

Humphrey, 28, had two interceptions on Monday night to help power the 41-31 victory.

In seven games this season, Humphrey has eight passes defensed with four interceptions. He’s registered 33 total tackles with two for loss and a quarterback hit.

Baltimore’s first injury report of the week will be released later on Wednesday.