Report: Matthew Slater’s tenure with Patriots has ended

  
Published February 3, 2025 12:03 AM

Former Patriots special-teamer Matthew Slater, a 10-time Pro Bowler during a 16-year career with the team before serving as special assistant to coach Jerod Mayo in 2024, will see his long-term tenure with the team end.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Slater’s position won’t carry over to the new regime, under head coach Mike Vrabel.

As noted by Reiss, quarterback Drake Maye recently called Slater a key mentor during Maye’s rookie season, in a role that helped Maye in “all aspects of life,” during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

With a new coach comes major changes. And even though Vrabel’s last year as a player with the Patriots — 2008 — coincided with Slater’s rookie season, the Vrabel-led Patriots will be moving in a different direction.

It means the end of Slater’s extended tenure in New England. His next move in football remains to be seen.