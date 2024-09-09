Report: MCL sprain for Jake Ferguson

Initial word on Sunday was that Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson avoided a major knee injury during the team’s win in Cleveland and further testing has backed that up.

Ferguson said he would be going for an MRI on Monday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the test showed that Ferguson suffered a sprained MCL. The nature of the injury means Ferguson likely will miss time, but he should be able to return in a matter of weeks rather than missing months or more.

Ferguson had three catches for 15 yards before getting hurt on Sunday.

Luke Schoonmaker will likely see a jump in playing time as long as Ferguson is out of action.