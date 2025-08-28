 Skip navigation
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
Under Pressure: AFC edition
Cowboys continue to 'step on rakes' with contracts

Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
Under Pressure: AFC edition
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Report: Micah Parsons sought a second opinion on his back tightness

  
Published August 27, 2025 08:20 PM

Micah Parsons flew out of DFW Airport on Wednesday morning. Alas, he was not headed to Green Bay or a new home anywhere else.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Parsons is seeking a second opinion on his back.

The Cowboys had Parsons undergo an MRI on his back Sunday, and coach Brian Schottenheimer said the results were “pretty clean.”

If Parsons is going to continue to hold in until he receives a contract extension, he will need a doctor to sign off on his back “tightness” being too much to play through.

He occasionally cited that for not practicing with the Cowboys during training camp. He and Trevon Diggs even made a joke about it in Parsons’ initial media session at the start of camp.

Parsons asked for a trade Aug. 1, and the Packers reportedly have some interest.

The Cowboys open the season a week from tomorrow in Philadelphia, and the fact that Parsons is seeking a second opinion is probably not a good sign that he’ll get his contract extension before then.