Report: Micah Parsons trade has “poison pill” preventing re-trade to NFC East

When the Packers traded quarterback Brett Favre to the Jets in 2008, Green Bay included a poison pill aimed at preventing the Jets from re-trading him to another team in the NFC North. The Packers had a similar term foisted on them in the trade that brought Micah Parsons from the Cowboys to Green Bay.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Packers will owe the Cowboys a first-round pick in 2028 if the Packers trade Parsons to a team in the NFC East.

The Eagles made a big push for Parsons. The Cowboys refused to trade him to a division rival.

The Parsons also included a poison pill for the other player in the transaction. If the Cowboys trade defensive tackle Kenny Clark to another team in the NFC North, Dallas will owe Green Bay a 2028 first-round pick.

In the Favre trade, the cost of a re-trade was three first-round picks. The Jets cut Favre after one year, and he signed with the Vikings.

Plenty of teams have an aversion to their players ending up with division rivals. Which is fine, unless that causes them to get less value for their assets. Other teams simply want the best deal they can get, regardless of where the player goes.