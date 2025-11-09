 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Micah Parsons trade has “poison pill” preventing re-trade to NFC East

  
Published November 9, 2025 01:06 PM

When the Packers traded quarterback Brett Favre to the Jets in 2008, Green Bay included a poison pill aimed at preventing the Jets from re-trading him to another team in the NFC North. The Packers had a similar term foisted on them in the trade that brought Micah Parsons from the Cowboys to Green Bay.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Packers will owe the Cowboys a first-round pick in 2028 if the Packers trade Parsons to a team in the NFC East.

The Eagles made a big push for Parsons. The Cowboys refused to trade him to a division rival.

The Parsons also included a poison pill for the other player in the transaction. If the Cowboys trade defensive tackle Kenny Clark to another team in the NFC North, Dallas will owe Green Bay a 2028 first-round pick.

In the Favre trade, the cost of a re-trade was three first-round picks. The Jets cut Favre after one year, and he signed with the Vikings.

Plenty of teams have an aversion to their players ending up with division rivals. Which is fine, unless that causes them to get less value for their assets. Other teams simply want the best deal they can get, regardless of where the player goes.