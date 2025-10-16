 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelersbengals_251016.jpg
Rodgers-Flacco matchup highlights PIT vs. CIN
nbc_pft_majorchangesdolphins_251016.jpg
Why Tua could have strong second act elsewhere
steelers.jpg
Players ‘outraged’ over Steelers’ field conditions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelersbengals_251016.jpg
Rodgers-Flacco matchup highlights PIT vs. CIN
nbc_pft_majorchangesdolphins_251016.jpg
Why Tua could have strong second act elsewhere
steelers.jpg
Players ‘outraged’ over Steelers’ field conditions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Mike Evans is expected to practice Thursday

  
Published October 16, 2025 09:41 AM

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said early this week that he was hopeful about wide receiver Mike Evans being able to return to the practice field this week and it looks like that will happen on Thursday.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Evans is expected to take part in practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 3. The Bucs are holding their first practice of the week because they will be playing the Lions on Monday night.

Evans’ level of participation will provide more insight into his chances of playing this week. If he’s well enough to play, it would help bolster a receiving corps that could be without Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka this week.

Egbuka is dealing with a hamstring injury and Bowles already said that Godwin is “not in play” for Monday due to a fibula injury.