Report: Mike Evans is expected to practice Thursday

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said early this week that he was hopeful about wide receiver Mike Evans being able to return to the practice field this week and it looks like that will happen on Thursday.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Evans is expected to take part in practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 3. The Bucs are holding their first practice of the week because they will be playing the Lions on Monday night.

Evans’ level of participation will provide more insight into his chances of playing this week. If he’s well enough to play, it would help bolster a receiving corps that could be without Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka this week.

Egbuka is dealing with a hamstring injury and Bowles already said that Godwin is “not in play” for Monday due to a fibula injury.