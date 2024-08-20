Report: Mike Greenberg will host ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown

There will be more green for Greeny.

Mike Greenberg will add to his umpteen on-air jobs at ESPN by becoming the new host of Sunday NFL Countdown.

According to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com, Greenberg got the gig over Laura Rutledge. Last week, ESPN fired the prior host of the Sunday morning pregame show, Sam Ponder.

Greenberg, 57, will be joined at the desk by Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, Tedy Bruschi, and Alex Smith. Adam Schefter will serve as the insider.

It’s the second time Rutledge was the runner up for a prominent spot in the NFL coverage. Scott Van Pelt became the host of Monday Night Countdown last year, with Rutledge reportedly the next choice for the position.

For Greenberg, the assignment adds to a portfolio that includes hosting Get Up on weekday mornings, hosting Greeny on ESPN Radio, and hosting NBA Countdown.