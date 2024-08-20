 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Mike Greenberg will host ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown

  
Published August 20, 2024 12:34 PM

There will be more green for Greeny.

Mike Greenberg will add to his umpteen on-air jobs at ESPN by becoming the new host of Sunday NFL Countdown.

According to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com, Greenberg got the gig over Laura Rutledge. Last week, ESPN fired the prior host of the Sunday morning pregame show, Sam Ponder.

Greenberg, 57, will be joined at the desk by Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, Tedy Bruschi, and Alex Smith. Adam Schefter will serve as the insider.

It’s the second time Rutledge was the runner up for a prominent spot in the NFL coverage. Scott Van Pelt became the host of Monday Night Countdown last year, with Rutledge reportedly the next choice for the position.

For Greenberg, the assignment adds to a portfolio that includes hosting Get Up on weekday mornings, hosting Greeny on ESPN Radio, and hosting NBA Countdown.