Report: Mike Zimmer contemplating retirement

As the Cowboys get ready to bring in a new coaching staff, one assistant may be calling it a career.

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is contemplating retirement.

Zimmer, 68, rejoined the Cowboys last offseason. He previously spent 1994-2006 with the franchise, serving as defensive coordinator from 2000-2006.

Zimmer was the Vikings’ head coach from 2014-2021, amassing a 72-56-1 regular-season record with the franchise along with a 2-3 postseason record in three appearances.

He also served as the Falcons DC in 2007 and the Bengals defensive coordinator from 2008-2013.